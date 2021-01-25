Alabama basketball reaches highest ranking since 2007
After extending its winning streak to nine games last week, Alabama basketball climbed into the top 10 of both national polls released Monday. The Crimson Tide (13-3, 8-0 in the SEC) moved up nine places to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 and climbed eight spots to tie with Virginia for No. 8 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.
Alabama’s No. 9 ranking in the AP Top 25 is the highest it has been ranked in the poll since January of 2007 when it was ranked No. 8.
Alabama is the highest-rated team in both polls. Heading into Monday, the Tide ranked No. 9 in the NET rankings released by the NCAA. Alabama ranks No. 10 in the KenPom rankings.
Last week, Alabama traveled to LSU to record a 105-75 victory over the Tigers before returning home to beat Mississippi State, 81-73. over the weekend. Alabama will host Kentucky on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. The Tide beat the Wildcats, 85-65. in Lexington, Ky. earlier this month.
|Rank
|AP Top 25
|Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Gonzaga, 15-0 (61 first-place votes)
|
Gonzaga, 15-0 (29 first-place votes)
|
2
|
Baylor, 14-0 (3)
|
Baylor, 14-0 (3)
|
3
|
Villanova, 10-1
|
Villanova, 10-1
|
4
|
Michigan, 13-1
|
Michigan, 13-1
|
5
|
Texas, 11-2
|
Texas, 11-2
|
6
|
Houston, 13-1
|
Houston, 13-1
|
7
|
Iowa, 12-3
|
Iowa, 12-3
|
8
|
Virginia, 10-2
|
Alabama, 13-3/Virginia, 10-2
|
9
|
Alabama, 13-3
|
10
|
Texas Tech, 11-4
|
Texas Tech, 11-4
|
11
|
West Virginia, 10-4
|
West Virginia, 10-4
|
12
|
Missouri, 10-2
|
Missouri, 10-2
|
13
|
Ohio State, 12-4
|
Wisconsin, 12-4
|
14
|
Wisconsin, 12-4
|
Creighton, 11-4
|
15
|
Kansas, 10-5
|
Ohio State, 12-4
|
16
|
Florida State, 9-2
|
Florida State, 9-2
|
17
|
Creighton, 11-4
|
Tennessee, 10-3
|
18
|
Tennessee, 10-3
|
Kansas, 10-5
|
19
|
Illinois, 10-5
|
Virginia Tech, 11-3
|
20
|
Virginia Tech, 11-3
|
Minnesota, 11-5
|
21
|
Minnesota, 11-5
|
UCLA, 12-3
|
22
|
St. Louis, 7-1
|
Illinois, 10-5
|
23
|
UCLA, 12-3
|
Louisville, 10-3
|
24
|
Oklahoma, 9-4
|
St. Louis, 7-1
|
25
|
Louisville, 10-3
|
Oregon, 9-3