BamaInsider - Alabama basketball ranked in coaches' poll, just outside of AP top 25

Following a 4-0 start to SEC play, Alabama basketball is finally starting to get some national recognition. The Crimson Tide (9-3, 4-0) was tied for No. 24 in the latest Ferris Coaches Poll on Monday. Alabama also sits just outside the top 25 in The Associated Press’ latest poll.

Alabama is one of three SEC teams in the coaches poll, joining No. 10 Tennessee (9-1, 3-1) and No. 16 Missouri (7-2, 1-2). The Tide handed Tennessee its only loss earlier this month with a 71-63 victory in Knoxville, Tenn.

Alabama received 173 voting points in the AP Top 25, the most among non-ranked teams. The Tide is 8 points away from No. 25 UConn at No. 25.

Alabama is riding a five-game winning streak, including a 94-90 win at Auburn over the weekend. The Tide will travel to unranked Kentucky on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT.