BamaInsider - Alabama basketball ranked amid seven-game winning streak

Alabama basketball is finally beginning to gain some national recognition. Following an undefeated start to SEC play, the Crimson Tide (11-3, 6-0) was ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press Top 25, marking its first appearance in the poll since December of 2017. The Tide is the second-highest SEC team ranked in the poll behind No. 6 Tennessee, while Missouri ranks just behind Alabama at No. 19.

The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll will be released later Monday.

Alabama is coming off of back-to-back blowout wins this last week, beating Kentucky 85-65 in Lexington, Ky. before taking down Arkansas 90-59 in Coleman Coliseum over the weekend. The Tide is currently on a seven-game willing streak and will travel to Baton Rouge, La. for a game against LSU on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT.