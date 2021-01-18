BamaInsider - Alabama basketball ranked amid seven-game winning streak

Alabama basketball ranked amid seven-game winning streak
Alabama basketball is finally beginning to gain some national recognition. Following an undefeated start to SEC play, the Crimson Tide (11-3, 6-0) was ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press Top 25, marking its first appearance in the poll since December of 2017. The Tide is the second-highest SEC team ranked in the poll behind No. 6 Tennessee, while Missouri ranks just behind Alabama at No. 19.
The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll will be released later Monday.
Alabama is coming off of back-to-back blowout wins this last week, beating Kentucky 85-65 in Lexington, Ky. before taking down Arkansas 90-59 in Coleman Coliseum over the weekend. The Tide is currently on a seven-game willing streak and will travel to Baton Rouge, La. for a game against LSU on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Gonzaga, 14-0 (62 first-place votes)
|
2
|
Baylor, 12-0 (2)
|
3
|
Villanova, 8-1
|
4
|
Iowa, 12-2
|
5
|
Texas,11-2
|
6
|
Tennessee, 10-1
|
7
|
Michigan, 11-1
|
8
|
Houston, 11-1
|
9
|
Kansas, 10-3
|
10
|
Wisconsin, 10-3
|
11
|
Creighton, 10-3
|
12
|
Texas Tech, 11-4
|
13
|
Virginia, 9-2
|
14
|
West Virginia, 9-4
|
15
|
Ohio State, 11-3
|
16
|
Virginia Tech, 11-2
|
17
|
Minnesota, 11-4
|
18
|
Alabama, 11-3
|
19
|
Missouri, 8-2
|
20
|
Clemson, 9-2
|
21
|
Oregon, 9-2
|
22
|
Illinois, 9-5
|
23
|
UConn, 7-1
|
24
|
UCLA, 11-2
|
25
|
St. Louis, 7-1