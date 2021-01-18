 BamaInsider - Alabama basketball ranked amid seven-game winning streak
Alabama basketball ranked amid seven-game winning streak

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton (22) dunks against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Connor Vanover (23) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Photo | Imagn
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama basketball is finally beginning to gain some national recognition. Following an undefeated start to SEC play, the Crimson Tide (11-3, 6-0) was ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press Top 25, marking its first appearance in the poll since December of 2017. The Tide is the second-highest SEC team ranked in the poll behind No. 6 Tennessee, while Missouri ranks just behind Alabama at No. 19.

The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll will be released later Monday.

Alabama is coming off of back-to-back blowout wins this last week, beating Kentucky 85-65 in Lexington, Ky. before taking down Arkansas 90-59 in Coleman Coliseum over the weekend. The Tide is currently on a seven-game willing streak and will travel to Baton Rouge, La. for a game against LSU on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT.

National basketball polls 
Rank  Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Gonzaga, 14-0 (62 first-place votes)

2

Baylor, 12-0 (2)

3

Villanova, 8-1

4

Iowa, 12-2

5

Texas,11-2

6

Tennessee, 10-1

7

Michigan, 11-1

8

Houston, 11-1

9

Kansas, 10-3

10

Wisconsin, 10-3

11

Creighton, 10-3

12

Texas Tech, 11-4

13

Virginia, 9-2

14

West Virginia, 9-4

15

Ohio State, 11-3

16

Virginia Tech, 11-2

17

Minnesota, 11-4

18

Alabama, 11-3

19

Missouri, 8-2

20

Clemson, 9-2

21

Oregon, 9-2

22

Illinois, 9-5

23

UConn, 7-1

24

UCLA, 11-2

25

St. Louis, 7-1
