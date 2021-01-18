BamaInsider - Alabama basketball ranked amid seven-game winning streak

Alabama basketball is finally beginning to gain some national recognition. Following an undefeated start to SEC play, the Crimson Tide (11-3, 6-0) was ranked in both national polls released Monday. Alabama was ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press Top 25 and No. 16 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

The week marks the Tide’s first appearance in the AP Top 25 since December of 2017. Alabama was tied for No. 24 in the coaches poll last week.

Heading into Monday, Alabama ranked No. 18 in the NET rankings released by the NCAA.

Alabama is coming off of back-to-back blowout wins this last week, beating Kentucky 85-65 in Lexington, Ky. before taking down Arkansas 90-59 in Coleman Coliseum over the weekend. The Tide is currently on a seven-game willing streak and will travel to Baton Rouge, La. for a game against LSU on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT.