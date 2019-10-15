Alabama basketball was predicted to finish sixth in the SEC for the upcoming season in the conference’s preseason media poll released Tuesday. The Crimson Tide finished 10th in the conference last season after it was projected to come in seventh in the preseason poll. Kentucky was tabbed to be this season's SEC champion. The Wildcats are the overall preseason favorite for the ninth consecutive season and the 15th time since the 1998-99 season.

Additionally, Alabama sophomore guard Kira Lewis was selected to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team. Lewis is coming off a freshman season that saw him lead the Crimson Tide in scoring (13.5 ppg), assists (2.9 apg), field goals made (157) and attempted (363) and free throw percentage (.783), among others. As a result, the Huntsville, Ala., native earned a spot on the league’s all-freshman team.

Florida’s Kerry Blackshear was the choice of the media for SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Florida’s Andrew Nembhard, Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey, LSU’s Skylar Mays, Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree, Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry and Tennessee’s Lamonté Turner also received votes in the Player of the Year voting. Blackshear, Edwards, Hagans, Tyree and Perry were each All-SEC First Team selections. In addition to Lewis, Arkansas’ Isaiah Joe and Kentucky’s EJ Montgomery were joined by Nembhard, Maxey, Mays and Turner as second-team picks. In addition to the release of the All-SEC first and second team, the conference office also announced the predicted order of finish as voted on by a select panel of both SEC and national media members. Kentucky was chosen to win the league title, followed by Florida and LSU in second and third, respectively. The Tide was selected to finish sixth in the 14-team league. Points were compiled on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Each media member also voted for a five-player All-SEC Team. Ties were not broken. The 2019-20 campaign begins November 5, with conference play set to begin January 4. The 2020 SEC Tournament will be March 11-15 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. First Team All-SEC Kerry Blackshear – Florida Anthony Edwards – Georgia Ashton Hagans – Kentucky Breein Tyree – Ole Miss Reggie Perry – Mississippi State Second Team All-SEC Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama Isaiah Joe – Arkansas Andrew Nembhard – Florida Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky EJ Montgomery – Kentucky Skylar Mays – LSU Lamonté Turner – Tennessee SEC Player of the Year Kerry Blackshear – Florida Predicted Order Of Finish 1. Kentucky 2. Florida 3. LSU 4. Auburn 5. Tennessee 6. Alabama 7. Mississippi State 8. Ole Miss 9. Georgia 10. South Carolina 11. Arkansas 12. Texas A&M 13. Missouri 14. Vanderbilt

Information in this report was gathered from a recent University of Alabama release.

