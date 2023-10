Alabama basketball was predicted to finish fifth in the SEC by the media, the conference announced Tuesday. Tennessee was predicted to win the league. Points were compiled on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Each media member also voted for a five-player All-SEC Team. Ties were not broken.

The Crimson Tide landed a pair of preseason All-SEC selections as North Dakota State transfer forward Grant Nelson was selected to the first team while senior Mark Sears was a second-team selection.

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV was picked to win SEC Player of the Year.