Friday night won’t go down as one of the prettiest games in the Nate Oats era, but Alabama was able to survive a sloppy performance, using a big second-half run to net a 78-68 victory. The win moves the Crimson Tide to 4-4 and marks the first time Alabama has won back-to-back games this season.

The Lumberjacks lived up to their pesky reputation, forcing a turnover on Alabama’s opening possession of the game before continuing to poke and prod at the Crimson Tide over the following 40 minutes of play. Fortunately for Alabama, it took on the same scrappy style of play.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball’s Friday-night opponent came as advertised. Heading into its game against the Crimson Tide, Stephen F. Austin led the nation averaging 12.8 steals and forcing 26 turnovers per game.

SFA (7-2) might have been able to force 20 turnovers on the night, but an inspired Alabama defense proved to be just as persistent. The Crimson Tide tallied 19 takeaways and eight blocks and held the Lumberjacks to just 39 percent from the floor.

Trailing SFA by a point early in the second half, Alabama used a 13-2 run to spur itself to victory. John Petty Jr. started the spurt with back-to-back threes before the Crimson Tide’s defense stiffened up, forcing three turnovers in the following three minutes. A 3 from Alex Reese gave Alabama a commanding 45-35 lead with 15:52 remaining as the Crimson Tide put the game away from there.

Petty and Reese both had four 3s apiece. Reese, who entered the game battling a foot injury, had 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting. Following a strong showing in Alabama’s trip to the Bahamas last week, Petty recorded his fifth straight double-digit performance with 14 points.

The two were among five Crimson Tide players in double figures on the night. Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson TIde with 17 points, while Kira Lewis Jr. had 15 and Javian Davis had 11.

Stephen F. Austin headed into the game averaging 24.8 fouls per game, the fourth-highest average in the nation. The Lumberjacks continued that hard-nosed approach against Alabama, hacking their way to 27 fouls. The Crimson Tide proved capable enough from the charity stripe, connecting on 71 percent (25 of 35) of its free-throw attempts.

SFA was the story of college basketball last week when it upset then-ranked No. 1 Duke, 85-83, in overtime. The victory snapped Duke’s 150-game non-conference home winning streak and gave the Blue Devils their first-ever loss to a non-major team when ranked No. 1.

Alabama made sure there were no such heroics inside Coleman Coliseum on Friday night.