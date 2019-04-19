Alabama basketball officially announces two new signees
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats officially announced two additions to the Crimson Tide's 2019 signing class Friday. The newest members of the program include graduate transfer James "Beetle" Bolden (Covington, Ky./West Virginia) and freshman Raymond Hawkins (Oakland, Calif./Findlay [Nev.] Prep), who will both be able to suit up for the 2019-20 campaign.
The duo joins fall signees: Forward Juwan Gary (Charlotte, N.C/West Charlotte) and guards Jaylen Forbes (Florence, Miss./Florence) and Jaden Shackelford (Hesperia, Ca./Hesperia), who all signed with the Tide last November.
James 'Beetle' Bolden
Bolden joins the Crimson Tide after playing in 82 career games during his three seasons at West Virginia under head coach Bob Huggins.
As a junior in 2018-19, Bolden was limited to just 18 games, making 12 starts, before an ankle injury sidelined him for the final 16 contests. He averaged 12.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while also leading West Virginia with 1.1 steals per game.
Bolden matched up against Oats during West Virginia’s season-opener last season, scoring 21 points in a 99-94 overtime loss to Buffalo. The point guard’s season-high performance came against Oklahoma State when he scored 31 points on 10 of 17 shooting.
Bolden had 29 double-digit scoring games the past two years, including four games of 20 or more points last season. He is a two-time member of the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team.
"Beetle Bolden gives us an experienced guard who has played in a lot of big games over the course of his career," Oats said in a release from Alabama. "He is a terrific three-point shooter, and we felt like we needed to add another shooter to roster. That will give our current guys more space on the floor in order to better execute our offense. Beetle is a combo guard, so he is someone I expect to spell Kira (Lewis) at the point guard position as well. We played against West Virginia last year when I was at Buffalo, and he was someone who stuck out to me. His toughness and experience will be a great addition to our roster, as well. We would like to welcome Beetle and his family to Tuscaloosa.”
Raymond Hawkins
Hawkins, a three-star center was Oats’ first signee after being named head coach at Alabama. The 6-foot-9 center is ranked as the No. 39 player at his position in this year’s class. He played the past season at Findlay (Nev.) Prep where he averaged 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 60 percent from the floor over 18 contests.
"Ray gives us a big man that's skilled in multiple areas and fits our system very well," Oats said. "He will give us some interior depth and has a huge upside. Ray is a big, strong, physical presence who can handle the ball and play inside-outside. We've targeted him since I was at Buffalo, because we felt like he was a great fit. He is a terrific young man, and we have really enjoyed getting to know him and his family throughout the recruiting process. We look forward to having him join our program."