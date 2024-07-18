Alabama basketball’s staff is officially complete. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats confirmed the hiring of assistant Brian Adams on Thursday, filling out his coaching staff for the coming season.

Adams is replacing former Alabama assistant Austin Claunch, who left his position in March to become UTSA's head coach. Most recently, Adams served as an assistant coach with the Detroit Pistons during the 2023-24 season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian Adams to our staff and will be a huge asset to our program,” Oats said. “Brian came highly recommended from a lot of coaches throughout the NBA and college ranks and is known for his relentless work ethic and the energy he brings. Brian’s primary focus will be on the defensive end and has excelled on that end of the court throughout his coaching career. Not only is Brian a great coach but is also a high character individual and has coached in the NBA where our players eventually want to continue their careers. We are excited to welcome him and his family to Tuscaloosa.”

Along with his time with the Detroit Pistons, Adams lso spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and was the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers G League affiliate for two years.

Adams also has college experience as an assistant at Harvard and Marist. He has also coached overseas, serving as head coach in the professional ranks in Taiwan, for the Taipei Taishin Mars in the T1 League.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to work at the University of Alabama under Nate Oats,” Adams said. “The chance to work for one of the premier college basketball programs in the country and to work for one of the best coaches in the game is very exciting. Coach Oats has implemented an NBA-style system and I am excited to help etch out a defensive identity.”

What They Are Saying About Brian Adams

“Brian is a high character, loyal, Roll Tide type dude. He is loyal and will make the Crimson Tide Nation proud with his ability to relate to and elevate the young men who hoop for Alabama.” – Monty Williams, Former Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns Head Coach

“I am very excited for Brian and the University of Alabama. Brian is the perfect fit for the team and Nate’s staff. He has an incredible defensive mind on top of having high character and being a hard worker. Roll Tide.” – Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers

