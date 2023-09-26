TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball lost its two biggest stars over the summer as forwards Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney were selected in the first round of the NBA draft. Fortunately for head coach Nate Oats, he believes he’s found someone who can play a role in filling both those departures. Alabama netted one of the biggest transfer additions of the offseason, bringing in North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound forward is coming off a junior season in which he earned All-Summit League first-team honors, leading NDSU with 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 52.1% from the floor and 26.9% from beyond the arc. He also earned a spot on the Summit League All-Defensive Team, averaging a team-leading 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals.​​ Following Alabama’s first preseason practice Monday, Oats said he sees Nelson as a mix between Miller and Clowney, sting he plans to deploy the new big man “all over the floor.” “He’s gonna have a little bit different role than probably anybody we’ve had so far,” Oats said. “He’s not a guard like Brandon Miller, but he’s certainly not a typical big. He’s gonna play with the ball in his hands a lot more than what a typical big would. But he’s gonna set pick and rolls, he’s gonna roll, he’s gonna pop, he’s gonna handle in pick and rolls, he’s gonna play on the perimeter, gonna post him against mismatches some.”

Griffin’s growth

Rylan Griffen underwent some growth over the offseason. Literally. After standing in at 6-foot-5, 180 pounds during his debut season last year, the sophomore guard is currently listed at 6-foot-6, 190 pounds on Alabama’s official roster. “I guess I got lucky with the inch,” Griffen said with a smile. “My dad was pretty tall. My mom’s short, but my grandfather was tall.” Griffen said the extra bit of length hasn’t affected his game too much but added that he feels stronger on the court with his new weight. That comes as the sophomore shooting guard is beginning to develop more confidence at the college level. “He’s shooting the ball really well,” Oats said. “He’s much more comfortable in our system. He’s much more comfortable speaking up. You know, when you come in as a freshman, he played in high school last year, it’s a lot different. Now that he’s played in college, he’s comfortable with how we play. He’s comfortable speaking up, talking to the younger guys. He’ more aggressive attacking the rim. He’s better on defense. His overall growth has been really good.” Last season, Griffen averaged 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 36.5% from the floor and 30.1% from beyond the arc. This offseason, he says he’s been working on his shot with first-year assistant Ryan Pannone and expects to see more consistency in his second season with the team. “There were like little tweaks with my shot that Coach Pannone has been helping me fix as well as my dad,” Griffen said. “Just listening to them two and staying consistent with my shot. Last year, there were some little things that I did, and of course, taking good shots. That’s something I’m focusing on this year.”

Another breakout star

Alabama received a late boost to its roster as four-star forward Jarin Stevenson reclassified before joining the Crimson Tide in June. The 6-foot-11, 210-pound forward will turn 18 in October and was ranked as the No. 27 overall player in the 2024 class before reclassifying. Monday, Oats compared Stevenson to Clowney, stating he could end up getting instant playing time due to the Crimson Tide’s roster turnover this season. “Obviously, no two players are exactly alike," Oats said. "But they’re both 6-10, can both move on a perimeter, can both be great defensive players, and Jarin’s still learning the defensive system, as they all are, to be honest. But he’s a great kid. They’re real similar in that they’re both really coachable, want to be coached, great attitudes about them. “Clowney shot it pretty well, and Jarin’s shooting it really well. … I anticipate him being a huge part of what we’re doing. Just with 6-10, athletic, moves well, can play on the perimeter and shoot it, he’s exactly what we’re looking for in the frontcourt.” Stevenson averaged 21.8 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks during his junior season at Seaforth High School in Pittsboro, N.C. He also has the shooting touch Oats likes in his big men, making 62% of his shots from the floor and 36% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Oats talks open roster spot