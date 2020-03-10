Alabama basketball was well-represented as the SEC announced its postseason awards Tuesday. Sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. was named to the All-SEC first team, while junior guard John Petty Jr. was named to the second team. Freshman guard Jaden Shackelford was named to the all-freshman team, while junior forward Herbert Jones was named to the all-defensive team.

This marks the first time since 2006 and the second time in program history that Alabama has had four different players earn All-SEC honors in the same year. That season, Ronald Steele (first team), Jermareo Davidson (first team), Alonzo Gee (all-freshman) and Richard Hendrix (all-freshman) were recognized.

Lewis, who earned SEC All-Freshman honors a year ago, leads the Crimson Tide in scoring (18.5 ppg), assists (5.2 apg), steals (1.8 spg) minutes (37.6 mpg) and field goals made (206) and attempted (449). He is also the only Alabama player to have started all 31 contests this season and enters the SEC Tournament action leading the league in minutes, ranking third in assists and steals, and fourth in scoring average.

Petty is the top 3-point shooter in the SEC. Averaging 14.5 ppg, the Huntsville, Ala., native leads the league in 3-point shooting percentage (44 percent) and ranks second in 3s made per game (2.9), totals that are ranked ninth and 28th in the nation, respectively. He also leads Alabama and ranks 11th in the league with 6.6 rebounds per contest.

In his first season at Alabama, Shackelford has made an immediate impact as his 466 points scored this season ranks fourth on UA’s all-time freshman scoring leaders list. In SEC play alone, he led the league with 55 3s made and ranked 10th with 16.5 points per game. For the year, the Hesperia, Calif., native currently ranks third in the league in 3-point percentage (.357) and 3s made per game (2.7), while checking in at No. 11 in scoring average (15.0 ppg). Shackelford becomes the fourth straight Crimson Tide player to earn a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team, joining Lewis (2019), Collin Sexton (2018) and Braxton Key (2017).

Despite missing what amounted to nearly five full games due to a variety of injuries this season, Jones’ impact on the defensive end of the floor was felt throughout the year. He is Alabama's leader with 593 Blue Collar Points — the metric the team uses to measure effort and hustle plays — and also tops the Crimson Tide in charges taken (22), deflections (84) and floor dives (31). Jones has started the last seven games despite not being able to use his dominant left arm due to a surgically-repaired left wrist.

The No. 9-seeded Crimson Tide will take on No. 8 seed Tennessee in Thursday’s SEC Tournament contest. The game will tipoff at noon CT and will be televised on SEC Network.