Alabama basketball’s optimism concerning a hardship waiver for transfer Jahvon Quinerly appears to have waned a bit in the past week. A day after the NCAA released changes to its transfer guidelines , Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats said the alterations could complicate Quinerly’s chances of being granted immediate eligibility for the upcoming season.

“I’m guessing it will make it more difficult,” Oats said during the SEC basketball coaches teleconference on Thursday. “I don’t really know. It seems like they fluctuate every couple of years. All of a sudden they say they're going to get more strict. They get more strict for a year or two and then all of a sudden they start granting a lot more waivers then they get back to more strict. I don’t know if we just caught the bad end of the pendulum swing here with that.”

Quinerly spent his freshman season at Villanova before transferring to Alabama this summer. The former five-star point guard originally committed to Arizona out of high school but changed his path after he was involved in an FBI probe and accused of taking money from former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson. The charges against Quinerly were dropped earlier this month after Richardson’s lawyer said Richardson “made it clear” he never paid Quinerly or his family.

Last week, Oats said Alabama was “optimistic” toward Quinerly’s chances of gaining instant eligibility. The point guard’s hardship waiver will likely center around the distractions he faced caused by the allegations against him. Oats and Alabama claim that contributed to his quiet season at Villanova where he averaged 3.2 points and saw the court for just one minute over the team’s final eight games combined.

“I do think he has a really good case,” Oats said Thursday. “Our compliance office thinks he has a great case with just being accused of being put under the spotlight of all that FBI stuff when his family had nothing to do with it. It’s unfortunate that somebody else lied about him. He kind of was put in a precarious situation, kind of affected his freshman year in a real negative light, and he needed a fresh start.”

Under the NCAA’s new rule policy, players can be granted immediate eligibility if they are a “victim of egregious behavior directly impacting his or her health, safety or well-being.” While Quinerly has been cleared of charges, it’s debatable how much the distractions affected his safety or well-being. Quinerly could claim that the wrongful accusations caused a significant amount of mental distress which would possibly fall under the NCAA’s rule change stating that students could gain instant eligibility due to “illness or injury.” However, that would require the New Jersey native to choose a school within a 100-mile radius of his home.

One advantage Quinerly has in the situation is the support of Villanova. Whichever way Alabama attempts to approach the hardship waiver, it will need a statement from Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson describing the incidents concerning the move. Last week, Oats said he has been in contact with Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright through voicemails and that he believes Villanova is “going to support the whole thing.” However, even with the support of his former school, Quinerly’s instant eligibility is not a certainty.

“It’s not one of those deals though where he’s coming back close to home. I don’t know how it will affect it,” Oats said. “I’m going to let our compliance handle that. Jahvon’s in a great place. Hopefully we get him to play. If not, he’s working hard. We’re going to get him a lot better if he’s not able to play this year. Either way, we’ll be all right.”