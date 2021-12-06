Alabama basketball moves back into the top 10 in polls

Alabama basketball is back in the top 10 following its victory over Gonzaga in Seattle over the weekend. The Crimson Tide moved up to No. 9 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll on Monday. Alabama was ranked No. 16 in both polls last week.

The NCAA also began its daily NET rankings Monday with Alabama coming in at No. 15. The NET rankings were established in 2018 as a replacement for the RPI and are used by the NCAA tournament selection committee.

Purdue is the No. 1 team in both polls, earning all 61-first place votes in the AP top 25 and 29 of the 32 first-place votes in the coaches poll. Baylor earned the other three first-place votes in the coaches poll. Purdue is also No. 1 in the NET rankings. Gonzaga moved down two spots to No. 5 in both polls following its loss to Alabama.

The Crimson Tide is the highest-ranked SEC team in both polls. The AP top 25 also includes No. 10 Kentucky, No. 12 Arkansas, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 18 Auburn, No. 20 Florida and No. 25 LSU. The coaches poll includes No. 10 Arkansas, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 16 Florida, No. 21 Auburn and No. 24 LSU.

Alabama can add another ranked win to its resume this weekend as it hosts No. 14/13 Houston on Saturday at 9 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum.