TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A heroic performance from John Petty Jr. was not enough to save Alabama from a disappointing loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.

Leading by two points with 3.4 seconds remaining, the Crimson Tide experienced its second buzzer-beating defeat of the season as Texas A&M guard T.J. Starks hits a running 3 at the horn to give Aggies an 81-80 victory inside Coleman Coliseum. Earlier this season, Alabama lost to Georgia State at the buzzer.

Saturday’s heartbreaker was set up as Alabama freshman Kira Lewis Jr. missed 1 of 2 free throws with a chance to put the Crimson Tide up by three. Before that, it appeared as if Alabama was going to survive a second-half comeback effort from Texas A&M.

Clinging to a 77-76 lead, Petty came up with a crucial block on Texas A&M guard Wendell Mitchell with 15 seconds remaining. The play allowed Alabama to come up with the ball as Dazon Ingram hit two free throws on the other end. Texas A&M then answered back with two free throws of its own, setting up Lewis’ crucial miss.

Alabama lost despite taking an 11-point lead into halftime. The Crimson Tide shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half, including 7 of 15 from beyond the arc. However, Alabama was unable to maintain that hot shooting as it shot just 33 percent in the second half while making just 3 of 12 from 3.

Petty was the bright spot on a forgettable afternoon for Alabama. Playing in his third game since losing his starting role at the beginning of conference play earlier this month, the five-star sophomore tallied a season-high six 3s to finish with a game-high 22 points. The performance was the guard’s first double-digit game since Alabama’s 73-64 victory over Penn State in December.

Petty did his best to stomp out Texas A&M’s several comeback attempts in the second half. A 12-4 run after the break allowed the Aggies to cut the lead to 47-44 with 15:54 remaining before a 3 from Petty put Alabama back up by six. Texas A&M then cut the lead to 53-51 with 11:50 remaining only to see Petty hit another 3 to give the Crimson Tide some breathing room.

Donta Hall also had a big game for Alabama, recording his seventh double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Hall reached a career milestone as he recorded his 200th block with 7:03 remaining in the first half. The senior is one of just seven players in Alabama history to record 200 or more career blocks.