Alabama basketball falls to Texas A&M at the buzzer
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A heroic performance from John Petty Jr. was not enough to save Alabama from a disappointing loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.
Leading by two points with 3.4 seconds remaining, the Crimson Tide experienced its second buzzer-beating defeat of the season as Texas A&M guard T.J. Starks hits a running 3 at the horn to give Aggies an 81-80 victory inside Coleman Coliseum. Earlier this season, Alabama lost to Georgia State at the buzzer.
Saturday’s heartbreaker was set up as Alabama freshman Kira Lewis Jr. missed 1 of 2 free throws with a chance to put the Crimson Tide up by three. Before that, it appeared as if Alabama was going to survive a second-half comeback effort from Texas A&M.
Clinging to a 77-76 lead, Petty came up with a crucial block on Texas A&M guard Wendell Mitchell with 15 seconds remaining. The play allowed Alabama to come up with the ball as Dazon Ingram hit two free throws on the other end. Texas A&M then answered back with two free throws of its own, setting up Lewis’ crucial miss.
Alabama lost despite taking an 11-point lead into halftime. The Crimson Tide shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half, including 7 of 15 from beyond the arc. However, Alabama was unable to maintain that hot shooting as it shot just 33 percent in the second half while making just 3 of 12 from 3.
Petty was the bright spot on a forgettable afternoon for Alabama. Playing in his third game since losing his starting role at the beginning of conference play earlier this month, the five-star sophomore tallied a season-high six 3s to finish with a game-high 22 points. The performance was the guard’s first double-digit game since Alabama’s 73-64 victory over Penn State in December.
Petty did his best to stomp out Texas A&M’s several comeback attempts in the second half. A 12-4 run after the break allowed the Aggies to cut the lead to 47-44 with 15:54 remaining before a 3 from Petty put Alabama back up by six. Texas A&M then cut the lead to 53-51 with 11:50 remaining only to see Petty hit another 3 to give the Crimson Tide some breathing room.
Donta Hall also had a big game for Alabama, recording his seventh double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Hall reached a career milestone as he recorded his 200th block with 7:03 remaining in the first half. The senior is one of just seven players in Alabama history to record 200 or more career blocks.
Next up
Following Saturday’s loss, Alabama (10-5, 1-2 in the SEC ) will begin a two-game road trip beginning with a game at Missouri (9-4, 0-1) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT. The Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide last season with a 69-60 victory inside of Coleman Coliseum.
Point guard Jordan Geist leads Missouri with 13.8 points and 2.9 assists per game. The 6-foot-2 senior has scored in double digits in nine of his last 10 games. The Tigers also feature 6-foot-10 sophomore forward Jeremiah Timon who is averaging 10.2 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game.
After the game against Missouri, Alabama will travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to take on No. 3 Tennessee on Jan. 19.