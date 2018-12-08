Before taking questions from reporters Friday, Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson joked that if he was forced to talk any more about the Crimson Tide’s loss to Georgia State his head would explode.

“The second half was very disappointing,” he said briefly. “Watching it on video, it gets even worse.”

Johnson and his team are caught in a balancing act of forgetting Tuesday night’s collapse — a defeat that saw the Crimson Tide blow a 22-point lead in the second half — while also taking measures to ensure nothing like that ever happens again.

After a day off Wednesday, the team returned to the practice court for a competitive two-and-a-half-hour session Thursday. The emphasis of the workout revolved around communication, something Johnson’s teams have struggled with during his three-year tenure at Alabama. Then, in the middle of the workout, Johnson himself went quiet, reminding his players that during game’s they’ll be the ones needing to provide help to one another.

Sending his players into their respective huddles, he tasked them with working out their problems amongst themselves.

“They basically made us do it,” wing Tevin Mack said. “They were like, “In the huddles, you got to just go together. Go over there and talk. We’re not going to say anything, just go over there and talk.’ I think we got better as the practice went on, and I that’s something we will continue to build on and hopefully bring it out during the game on Sunday.”

Despite any progress his team might have made this week, Johnson seemed to take a wait-and-see approach Friday. After all, no one would blame the head coach for still being irked about six turnovers over a seven-minute span in the second half Tuesday which served as kindling to Georgia State’s hot finish.

“You just have to do it,” Johnson said. “If somebody is dribbling up the floor and you see a defender coming to steal the ball from the floor, communicate with your teammates. And I can give you a million examples.

“We’ve had this problem in the first couple of years, but this team really doesn’t talk. We’re just too quiet.”

Unlike last year, Alabama no longer has the nation’s fourth-youngest team. While still not the most experienced, this year’s bunch has an NCAA Tournament under its belt. Sophomores Herbert Jones and John Petty are back for their second year as starters, while seniors Donta Hall and Avery Johnson Jr. are also expected to take that next step toward leadership.

“The guys, especially the guys who were here last year who were on our tournament team, they say they wanted more responsibility,” Johnson said. “Well, now’s your chance. I’m going to do the best job that I can to help them grow and develop and put them in the best position to succeed. But this is like a marriage; it takes two people.”

The return of Riley Norris should help. The redshirt senior made his season debut Tuesday after missing Alabama’s previous seven games following a heart procedure before the season. Norris played eight minutes while chipping in 4 points against Georgia State.

However, as Johnson pointed out, communication is a team effort.

“I think we just got to take responsibility and hold each other accountable for things we do on the floor,” forward Galin Smith said. “That’s a part of leadership. We’ve got a lot of big leaders on our team that always step up during those times. So we just got to make sure that we keep that in mind.”

Alabama (5-3) will host Arizona (7-2) on Sunday at noon CT inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be will be the second leg of a home-and-home series as the Wildcats beat the Crimson Tide 88-82 in Tucson, Ariz., last season.