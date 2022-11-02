Alabama basketball is represented by a pair of players on the coaches’ preseason All-SEC teams announced Wednesday. Senior guard Jahvon Quinerly was named to the conference’s first team while freshman forward Brandon Miller netted second-team honors.

The preseason All-SEC teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. Quinerly and Miller also earned preseason all-conference honors from the media last week.

Quinerly started 27 games over 33 appearances for Alabama, finishing second on the team averaging 13.8 points and 4.2 assists per game. Along with his first-team selection, he was also named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list.

Quinerly will miss the beginning of the season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered during Alabama's loss to Notre Dame in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18. Head coach Nate Oats said the five-star point guard has been "able to do some stuff in practice" and could be ready to return to the court as early as December.

Miller is the prize of Alabama's recruiting class, coming to the Crimson Tide as the No. 17 player in the nation. Last year, the five-star forward was named Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 24.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game for Cane Ridge High School last season. He was also selected as a McDonald's All-American. In addition to his second-team selection, Miller was included on the Julius Erving Award watch list.

Alabama will open its regular season Monday when it hosts Longwood at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network and can be streamed through ESPN+.