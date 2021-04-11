Alabama basketball’s busy offseason continued Sunday as Furman forward Noah Gurley announced his decision to transfer to the Crimson Tide. Gurley is Alabama's third addition in the past five days as the Tide received a commitment from four-star forward Charles Bediako last Tuesday before Texas Tech guard Nimari Burnett announced his decision to transfer to the program last Thursday.

During his redshirt junior season at Furman last year, Gurley averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward recorded 15 points and three rebounds during an 83-80 loss to Alabama in December.

Gurley is a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play immediately upon entering the program. He chose Alabama over a top eight that also included Auburn, Duke, Florida, Marquette, Miami, San Diego State and Tennessee.

“I like that they play in the open court with a lot of open space,” Gurley told Rivals of Alabama. “They play fast and with a lot of energy.”

Gurley should fit nicely into Nate Oats’ offense as he gives Alabama a capable scoring option down low while also providing a threat from beyond the arc. Last season, he averaged 1.52 made 3-pointers a game.

“I like to get into the paint to score," Gurley told Rivals.com. "I can pass to open teammates as well as take an open three, make an open three. I play defense, I play hard. I don’t think I play like any one player, I try to take different aspects from different players, like Paul George, Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and put it to my game.”

Alabama is set to lose four scholarship players from last year’s roster in SEC player of the year Herbert Jones as well as John Petty Jr., Alex Reese and Jordan Bruner. The Tide is bringing in a total of six new players in five-star guard JD Davison and four-star forwards Jusaun Holt and Langston Wilson as well as the three recent additions of Gurley, Bediako and Burnett.

Alabama is now two players over the NCAA scholarship limit of 13 for next season, meaning the Tide will need two players to transfer out of the program to make room. Last offseason, Alabama had four players transfer as it reshuffled its roster.