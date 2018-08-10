TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Months after losing Collin Sexton to the NBA Draft, Alabama basketball is set to add another can’t-miss prospect to the fold as four-star shooting guard Kira Lewis committed to the Crimson Tide on Friday.

Previously a member of the 2019 class, Lewis told Rivals.com he has decided to reclassify a year up and will begin classes at Alabama on Aug. 17. Lewis was rated as the No. 29 player overall in the 2019 class. He will now become the prize of Alabama’s 2018 class which also includes four-star guard Jared Butler, three-star guard Diante Wood and three-star center Javian Flemming. Alabama will also see the addition of junior guard Tevin Mack, who sat out last season due after transferring from Texas.

