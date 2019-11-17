Alabama basketball lands four-star forward Keon Ambrose
Alabama basketball landed the first member of its 2020 class Sunday as four-star forward Keon Ambrose committed to the Crimson Tide over N.C. State, Arkansas, Dayton and Southern California
Ambrose is rated as the No. 100 player overall in the 2020 class. The 6-foot-8, 185-pound combo forward is known for his athleticism and projects to be a good fit in Alabama head coach Nate Oats’ fast-paced system. He's is also viewed as a quality defender and can make shots from the perimeter as well as attack the rim.
“Their style of play, development and coaching staff was big. I just felt comfortable talking with Coach about everything,” Ambrose told Rivals.com. “I had a great time seeing the campus and the crazy atmosphere at their basketball and football game."
110% Committed 👀— 🅚🅔🅞🅝 🅐🅜🅑🅡🅞🅢🅔 (@KeonAmbrose) November 17, 2019
@UPLAYCanada @CanBball
@Elias_NPH @wesblairbrown @isa_basketball @dbrisk0 @NEO_Spotlight @MsDivaMichelle
🎥 @iscenevisuals pic.twitter.com/Q75h9qIiyG
Ambrose, a native of Toronto, is a senior at Andrews Osborne Academy in Willoughby, Ohio. He is currently teammates with 2021 prospect Charles Bediako, who is also a target for Alabama.
A member of the various junior Canadian national teams throughout the years and a standout at last February’s Basketball Without Board Camp in Charlotte, N.C., Ambrose made for a solid showing on the Nike circuit this summer. Running with the UPlay Canada team, he posted per-game averages of 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
Sunday’s commitment comes after a week to forget for the Crimson Tide. While Alabama began the week with a 78-59 victory over Florida Atlantic on Monday, it received news that Villanova transfer Jahvon Quinerly lost his eligibility appeal to the NCAA the same day.
Tuesday, Alabama saw five-star guard target Nimari Burnett commit to Texas Tech. That was followed by a 93-79 loss to Rhode Island on Friday. Saturday, five-star forward Isaiah Jackson selected Kentucky over the Crimson Tide.
Rivals basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans contributed to this report.
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here