Alabama basketball landed the first member of its 2020 class Sunday as four-star forward Keon Ambrose committed to the Crimson Tide over N.C. State, Arkansas, Dayton and Southern California

Ambrose is rated as the No. 100 player overall in the 2020 class. The 6-foot-8, 185-pound combo forward is known for his athleticism and projects to be a good fit in Alabama head coach Nate Oats’ fast-paced system. He's is also viewed as a quality defender and can make shots from the perimeter as well as attack the rim.

“Their style of play, development and coaching staff was big. I just felt comfortable talking with Coach about everything,” Ambrose told Rivals.com. “I had a great time seeing the campus and the crazy atmosphere at their basketball and football game."