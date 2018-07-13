Nick Saban isn’t the only ones reeling in prized recruits to Tuscaloosa, Ala. A week after landing the first member of Alabama’s 2019 class, head basketball coach Avery Johnson landed another key target as four-star forward Juwan Gary committed to the Crimson Tide, according to a report from The State.



"Their style of play fits me very well,” Gary told the South Carolina newspaper. “Their style of play is fast, they get out and run in transition, but at the same time they have to play defense. But coach Avery Johnson he likes to go out in more transition plays, got out there and get the ball, rebound and push it.”

Gary, 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, is the No. 70 rated player in the 2019 class. He was named South Carolina’s Class 2A Player of the Year last season after averaging 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals while leading Gray Collegiate Academy to its first 2A state title. Gary chose Alabama over finalists South Carolina, Clemson, N.C. State and Virginia Tech.

“Above anything else, Juwan Gary adds an element of toughness,” said Rivals national basketball analyst Eric Bossi. “He’s a team guy all the way who does whatever is needed. He’s athletic, he’s physical, he gets on the glass, he defends and he’s a dangerous transition finisher.”

Gary is the second member of Alabama’s 2019 class, joining fellow four-star forward Diante Smith, who committed to the Crimson Tide on July 4. Alabama signed three players in the 2018 class, including four-star guard Jared Butler, three-star guard Diante Wood and three-star center Javian Fleming.