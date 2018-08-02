BamaInsider.com

“When I went to Alabama for my unofficial, I fell in love with the place immediately,” Forbes told Rivals.com. “I feel like the coaching staff loves me and really wants me to be a part of the family. I see myself fitting in very well there. Coach (Antoine) Pettway showed me a little film of their playing style during my visit, and with my shooting ability I think I can really fit in.”

The Florence, Miss, native is known for his outside shooting and showcased those skills during the Atlanta EYBL this summer where he averaged 19.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while making 62 3s over 19 games. His best performance came on May 13 when he scored 37 points against Team Melo.

Alabama basketball landed its second commit of the 2019 class Thursday as four-star shooting guard Jaylen Forbes chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Kansas State, Murray State, Southern Miss and UAB. Forbes, 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, rated as a four-star and ranks No. 111 overall in the 2019 class.

Forbes didn’t come onto Alabama’s radar until late as he picked up an offer in June following an unofficial visit. He joins four-star small forward Juwan Gary in Alabama’s 2019 class. Forbes commitment comes a little more than a week after four-star small forward Diante Smith decommitted from Alabama. The Crimson Tide currently has room for at least one more player in the class but could add more depending on if any players declare for next year’s NBA Draft.



Alabama remains among the favorites top in-state prospects Trendon Watford and Kira Lewis, a top 30 prospect. The Tide are also among the pack in pursuit of emerging forward CJ Walker and also remain in the mix for Samuell Williamson, Drew Timme and Austin Crowley, all members of the Rivals150.

"Forbes is one of the most natural scorers in the Southeast," said Rivals national basketball analyst Eric Bossi. "Whereas Juwan Gary gives the Tide a physical athlete on the wing, Forbes provides them with a skilled shot maker who can create for himself off the dribble and get hot from deep. Looking ahead in 2019, they have put together two guys that would be very complimentary to a guy like Kira Lewis."

Alabama has had recent success in the state of Mississippi, nabbing Galin Smith (Clinton, Miss.) in the 2017 class. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 2.8 points and two rebounds per game while establishing himself as a reliable option off the bench during his freshman season last year. The Crimson Tide also brought in three-star center Javian Fleming (Canton, Miss.) in this year’s class. Forbes and Fleming already share a strong relationship off the court.