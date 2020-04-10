Alabama basketball continued to stockpile talent Friday as it received a commitment from Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner, who chose the Crimson Tide over Baylor and Maryland. Bruner is Alabama’s fourth addition in the past two weeks, joining JUCO transfer Keon Ellis as well as class of 2020 four-stars Josh Primo and Darius Miles.

Bruner was widely regarded as one of the top transfer targets in the nation this offseason. The 6-foot-9 forward earned All-Ivy League honors last season averaging 10.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 32.3 percent beyond the arc. He also averaged at least 1.5 blocks per game during the last two seasons.

Along with Bruner, Ellis Primo and Myles, Alabama also signed four-star forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton in November. The four additions bring next season's scholarship count to 16, three above the NCAA limit. However, that's including Kira Lewis Jr., John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones, who all declared for the NBA draft without an agent.

Lewis has been widely projected as a first-round talent in recent mock drafts, while Petty is viewed as a potential second-round selection. Jones is expected to return to Alabama after suffering a fractured wrist that limited him late last season. If any of the three returns to Tuscaloosa, Ala., the Crimson Tide would need to have another departure to make way for all four of its newcomers. Lewis, Petty and Jones have until June 15 to withdraw their names and be eligible to play for Alabama next season.