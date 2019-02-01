TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It sounded like water or waves crashing. Alabama took an extra step during practice Thursday as it prepared for Saturday’s trip to Auburn, Ala. Taking a page from the football team’s playbook, basketball coach Avery Johnson pumped artificial noise into the Crimson Tide’s practice gym in an attempt to replicate the raucous crowd his team will soon face.

“Auburn is one of the louder places we play on the road,” Johnson said. “We just wanted to give our players a little bit of a feel of what they are going to hear. We just didn’t use the bad language.”

Auburn Arena hasn’t been kind to Johnson. The head coach is winless in his three previous trips across the state, including a 90-71 beatdown last year in which his team dug itself into an insurmountable hole from the start.

“The last time we went there they got off to something like an 11-2 or 13-2 start to the game,” Johnson said. “In the SEC Tournament, we were able to hold them at bay early in the game. They’ve always tried to throw a knockout punch in the first four or five minutes and we haven’t responded.”

Thursday was the first time Alabama has used artificial noise during practice. Players said at times the gym got so loud it was hard to hear themselves think much less communicate to one another.

“We were using that to get used to talking over noise,” forward Galin Smith said. “Just so once we get to the game we won’t be as nervous or have so many emotions.”