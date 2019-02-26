Alabama basketball holds on for crucial road win at South Carolina
Avery Johnson got the fast start he was looking for. Unlike previous road games, his team also provided a solid finish. Alabama basketball needed every bit of it to hold on to a crucial 68-62 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday inside Colonial Life Arena.
For the second straight game, Johnson’s pared-down practices seemed to pay off as an energized Crimson Tide jumped out to a 13-point lead late in the first half. However, Alabama was unable to pull away from a frigid-cold South Carolina team that shot just 7 of 33 (21 percent) in the first half.
After taking a 31-25 advantage into the break, Alabama eventually gave up its lead as South Carolina took advantage of a 10-0 run to pull ahead 54-49 with 7:15 remaining. However, Alabama was able to answer back, going on an 11-1 run of its own to go up 63-57 with 2:20 left in the game.
South Carolina cut the lead to one possession when Tre Campbell knocked down a 3 with 43 seconds remaining. However, Alabama made 5 of 6 free throws inside of the final minute to close out the win.
The victory was crucial for Alabama (17-11, 8-7 in the SEC) as the Crimson Tide currently sits on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament. Tuesday’s nail-biter over South Carolina (14-14, 9-6) is classified as a Quadrant 2 win, giving Alabama an 8-3 record in such games this season. The Crimson Tide is currently 10-10 combined in games against Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 teams.
South Carolina shot a dismal 31 percent from the floor, the lowest Alabama has held an opponent to all season. The Gamecocks were even worse from beyond the arc, making just 4 of 19 (21 percent) of their attempts. In its previous five games, South Carolina shot 53 percent from 3-point range.
Alabama won despite turning the ball over 15 times and shooting just 64 percent from the free-throw line. The Crimson Tide won the rebounding battle 43-37 and outscored the Gamecocks 28-24 inside the paint.
Kira Lewis Jr. led Alabama with 17 points while going 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Donta Hall recorded his SEC-best 12th double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Norris and Columbia, S.C., native Tevin Mack both scored 11 points apiece to round out Alabama’s double-digit scorers.
South Carolina was led by Chris Silva, who posted a double-double with a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds. Hassani Gravett was also in double figures with 12 points for the Gamecocks.
Next up
Alabama returns home to Coleman Coliseum for a rematch against No. 13 LSU on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. LSU won the previous meeting between the two teams, beating Alabama 88-79 last month in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU entered Tuesday night tied with Kentucky and Tennessee for first in the SEC standings. The Tigers are led by sophomore point guard Tremont Waters who is averaging a team-high 15.7 points and 5.9 assists per game. Waters had a game-high 19 points during LSU’s victory over Alabama earlier this season.
Following the game against LSU, Alabama will hold its final regular-season home game as hosts Auburn on March 5. The Crimson Tide closes out its regular-season schedule with a trip to Arkansas on March 9.