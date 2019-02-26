Avery Johnson got the fast start he was looking for. Unlike previous road games, his team also provided a solid finish. Alabama basketball needed every bit of it to hold on to a crucial 68-62 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday inside Colonial Life Arena.

For the second straight game, Johnson’s pared-down practices seemed to pay off as an energized Crimson Tide jumped out to a 13-point lead late in the first half. However, Alabama was unable to pull away from a frigid-cold South Carolina team that shot just 7 of 33 (21 percent) in the first half.

After taking a 31-25 advantage into the break, Alabama eventually gave up its lead as South Carolina took advantage of a 10-0 run to pull ahead 54-49 with 7:15 remaining. However, Alabama was able to answer back, going on an 11-1 run of its own to go up 63-57 with 2:20 left in the game.

South Carolina cut the lead to one possession when Tre Campbell knocked down a 3 with 43 seconds remaining. However, Alabama made 5 of 6 free throws inside of the final minute to close out the win.

The victory was crucial for Alabama (17-11, 8-7 in the SEC) as the Crimson Tide currently sits on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament. Tuesday’s nail-biter over South Carolina (14-14, 9-6) is classified as a Quadrant 2 win, giving Alabama an 8-3 record in such games this season. The Crimson Tide is currently 10-10 combined in games against Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 teams.

South Carolina shot a dismal 31 percent from the floor, the lowest Alabama has held an opponent to all season. The Gamecocks were even worse from beyond the arc, making just 4 of 19 (21 percent) of their attempts. In its previous five games, South Carolina shot 53 percent from 3-point range.

Alabama won despite turning the ball over 15 times and shooting just 64 percent from the free-throw line. The Crimson Tide won the rebounding battle 43-37 and outscored the Gamecocks 28-24 inside the paint.

Kira Lewis Jr. led Alabama with 17 points while going 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Donta Hall recorded his SEC-best 12th double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Norris and Columbia, S.C., native Tevin Mack both scored 11 points apiece to round out Alabama’s double-digit scorers.

South Carolina was led by Chris Silva, who posted a double-double with a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds. Hassani Gravett was also in double figures with 12 points for the Gamecocks.