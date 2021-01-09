BamaInsider - 3-point analysis: Alabama basketball holds on for 94-90 victory at Auburn

Alabama basketball exorcised a past demon while also getting a glimpse of its future as it remained unbeaten in SEC play with a 94-90 victory at Auburn on Saturday.

The victory snapped a five-game road losing streak to the Tigers as the Tide won inside Auburn Arena for the first time since 2015. Alabama (9-3, 4-0 in the SEC) also extended its winning streak to five games, the longest winning run it has experienced in Nate Oats’ two years as head coach. Auburn moved to 6-6 and 0-4 in conference play.

Freshman Joshua Primo scored a career-high 22 points, pacing the Tide as it failed to find its shooting touch early.

After leading by as many as 10 points in the first half, Alabama allowed Auburn to come storming back. Trailing 58-57 in the second half, the Tide made five straight shots, culminating with a 3 from Jordan Bruner to go up 77-72 with 8:09 to play. Alabama extended its advantage to 82-74 before Auburn used a 10-0 run to take an 84-82 lead with 4:43 remaining.

With Alabama clinging to a one-point lead, Bruner secured an offensive rebound before delivering a put-back layup to give the Tide a 93-90 lead with a minute to play. Bruner’s put-back layup off an offensive rebound put Alabama up 93-90 with a minute to play.

Following a turnover by Herbert Jones, Auburn had a chance to tie on the break. However, a 3-point attempt from freshman Sharife Cooper with 28 seconds remaining was well off the mark, allowing the Tide to extend its lead on the line.

Bruner finished with a season-high 20 points while recording seven rebounds and a team-high four assists. Herbert Jones also had a big day for Alabama, tallying 19 points and eight rebounds.

Five-star freshman Sharife Cooper made his debut for Auburn, leading the Tigers with 26 points and nine assists. Allen Flannigan scored 19 points and pulled in eight rebounds while JT Thor had 15 points and a team-high nine boards.

Auburn and Alabama entered the day leading the SEC in 3-point attempts. Saturday, both teams struggled from beyond the arc as the Tide shot 10 of 32 (31 percent) while the Tigers were 8 of 27 (30 percent).

However, there were plenty of old-fashioned 3s as both teams excelled from the free-throw line. Alabama made 24 of 29 free-throw attempts while Auburn shot 24 of 28 from the stripe.

Alabama will remain on the road for its next matchup as it travels to Kentucky on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT.