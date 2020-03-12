Alabama basketball's season could soon be over without playing another game. Thursday, the SEC announced the cancelation of the remainder of this week's men's basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., due to concerns over the coronavirus.

"We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release. "While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance."

Alabama was the No. 9 seed in this week's tournament and was set to face No. 8 seed Tennessee later in the day at noon CT. The Crimson Tide (16-15, 8-10 in the SEC) likely needed to win the SEC Tournament to have any chance of participating in the NCAA Tournament. However, at the moment postseason plans across all of college basketball are uncertain.

The College Basketball Invitational has already been canceled, while the NCAA Tournament and National Invitational Tournament are currently scheduled to be played without fans in attendance. Alabama is likely still a candidate for the NIT if the tournament continues as scheduled.

Earlier this week, Alabama head coach Nate Oats was asked about any precautions the team would take regarding the coronavirus.

“Any time anything comes up, flu bug… they do all that stuff,” he said. “I guess, pack a few more bottles of Purell or whatever… I’m doing whatever Clarke (Holter) tells me to do. As the head coach, I don’t have a whole lot of say in any of that stuff.”

In addition to the cancelation of the men's basketball tournament, the SEC later announced the suspension of regular-season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.

"The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of the utmost importance," said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. "Pursuant to the league's directive, we will restrict attendance at our on-campus athletics events in Tuscaloosa through at least March 30. When additional information becomes available, we will communicate it at that time. That will also include information on tickets that have already been purchased in advance for upcoming events."