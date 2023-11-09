TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There are a few new faces on No. 24 Alabama basketball’s roster this season, so keeping track of teammates was a bit of a challenge at first. It didn’t help that two of the newcomers shared the same name.

West Virginia transfer Mohamed Wague and freshman Mouhamed Dioubate both go by the nickname Mo, which makes it a bit tricky when referring to them in practice. To help, the Crimson Tide came up with a couple of new nicknames for the duo.

Wague is referred to as “Scooter Mo,” due to the scooter he rode while recovering from a foot injury during his first weeks with the team.

“Mo Wheely, I think somebody called him,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said with a laugh. “I think Preston [Murphy] wanted him to do some wheelies on his scooter.”

Dioubate’s new distinction is a bit less creative. Despite standing in at 6-foot-7, the freshman is referred to as “Little Mo” due to the fact that he’s 3 inches shorter than Wague.

“Little Mo didn’t really like Little Mo because he’s not really that little,” Oats said. “He’s actually tough, physical, drives with some force. I mean he plays hard. He’s really not that little, but he’s littler than Big Mo.”

Not to worry, a new nickname for Dioubate is catching on.

“Coaches nowadays say Mo D,” Wague said.

That might be a better description for the 215-pound Queens, New York native who prides himself on his defense and ability to get to the rim.

Both Mos logged 10 minutes apiece during Alabama’s 105-73 win over Morehead State in its season opener Monday. Dioubate recorded 5 points and a pair of rebounds while going 5 of 8 from the free-throw line. Wague came away with 4 points and a pair of rebounds while also blocking a shot.

Dioubate and Wague are two of eight new scholarship players Alabama brought in this past offseason. That group includes three other transfers in Aaron Estrada (Hofstra), Grant Nelson (North Dakota State) and Latrrell Wrightsell Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) as well as three other freshmen in Kris Parker, Jarin Stevenson and Sam Walters.

Alabama’s new-look roster will hit the floor again Friday as it hosts Indiana State at 7 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will not be televised but can be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.