TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following his suspension earlier this week, Nick Pringle’s status with Alabama basketball remains uncertain. Friday, head coach Nate Oats provided an update on the senior forward, stating that he is still not with the team.

“He’s being re-evaluated on a day-to-day basis,” Oats said. “We’ll see if he comes back at some point.”

Pringle was held out of Alabama’s 85-76 win at Georgia on Wednesday. Following the game, Oats said he would meet with the forward.

“He’s got to decide whether he wants to be a part of this program or not with some of his decisions and how he conducts himself," Oats said at the time. "Nothing bad off the court or anything like that, just in practice, in games, and we’ll see where he goes.”

Wednesday marked the second time this season that Pringle has been suspended by Alabama. In December, the veteran big man sat out in a home game against Arkansas State due to conduct detrimental to the team.

Pringle has started 11 games over 19 appearances this season. He is averaging 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 70.2% from the floor over 15.7 minutes per game.

Pringle's absence could be a factor for Saturday's game against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs feature one of the SEC's top forwards in Tolu Smith, who is averaging 16.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 59.8% from the floor.

Alabama (15-6, 7-1 in the SEC) will host Mississippi State (14-7, 3-5) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.