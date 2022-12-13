Alabama basketball will be without one of its starting guards for the foreseeable future. Tuesday night, the team announced that sophomore Nimari Burnett underwent surgery on a broken left wrist and will be out indefinitely.

“We lost Nimari for a while with the broken wrist,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said told Crimson Tide Sports Network during his pregame radio interview. “But I think we’re deeper this year to be able to handle that type of thing a little better. I think we’ve got some guys ready to step up. But that is a big loss.”

Burnett had successful surgery on his wrist Tuesday morning at Andrews Sports Medicine/St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., and is expected to make a full recovery with plans to return this season.

Burnett started nine games on the year and was averaging 7.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. His biggest attribute was his defensive ability. During Alabama's 71-65 victory at previously top-ranked Houston over the weekend, he played a big role in limiting Cougars guard Marcus Sasser to 9 points on 2 of 11 shooting.

“His defense on Sasser was as big of a reason we won that game as any was,” Oats said Monday. “We’re really trying to pump him up on that, give him credit. Let’s maybe make him that type of guy for us, and I think his offense will continue to come. He’s a talented offensive player. He’s made shots at a high clip. We’ve seen him make shots. He can finish. You saw his dunk the other night. His athleticism is coming back.

“Hopefully we can get him going here a little bit offensively. Maybe the defense will spur the offense. He’s already starting to come offensively. He’s starting to get a little bit more comfortable.”