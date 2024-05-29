Alabama basketball has gone through its most exciting offseason in program history. But the biggest win of that offseason isn’t coming from the transfer portal or recruiting trail. Instead, Alabama officially added the jewel in the crown of its 2024-25 roster Wednesday when Mark Sears announced his return for a third season with the Crimson Tide.

Following Alabama's historic Final Four run last season, Sears declared for the NBA Draft on April 17 and had the potential to take his talent to the next level. Sears maintained his college eligibility and went through the pre-draft process, which included the NBA Draft Combine and individual workouts with the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks. At a recent Yea Alabama event, coach Nate Oats told local media he felt Sears would return if he didn't get a guaranteed contract from a team.

"NIL has changed basketball and NBA teams told me that age isn't a factor in today's game, so I was comfortable coming back to try and bring home a national championship to Alabama," Sears told ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Though Sears didn't get the professional offer he was looking for, his return means Alabama will retain one of the players in college basketball for another season. Sears averaged 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists per game. His scoring mark ranked second in the SEC, helping Sears earn first-team all-conference and consensus second-team All-America honors. Sears also averaged 24.2 points per game in the NCAA Tournament, leading Alabama to its first-ever Final Four appearance.

With Sears back in the fold, the Crimson Tide will likely be the favorite to win the SEC and make another deep run in the Big Dance next season. Alabama also returns key pieces in Grant Nelson and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and boasts the No. 2 recruiting class in 2024, which includes five-star prospects Derrion Reid and Aiden Sherrell, a former No. 1 overall player Naas Cunningham and four-star guard Labaron Philon.

In the transfer portal, Alabama added guards Houston Mallette (Pepperdine), Chris Youngblood (South Florida) and Aden Holloway (Auburn). Oats and Company also landed Clifford Omoruyi from Rutgers, who gives Alabama much-needed rim protection and a presence in the paint.

Leading them all will be Sears, whose shooting and ability to get to the rim will once again cause problems for Crimson Tide opponents next season. Oats should have an abundance of lineup possibilities with one of the deepest and most elite backcourts in the country to work with. Sears can also create a lethal pick-and-roll game with Omoruyi operating at center, while Nelson will be able to play his more natural stretch-forward role.

With Sears, Alabama has filled all 13 of its available scholarship spots. At the time of publication, Crimson Tide forward Jarin Stevenson has not announced his decision to stay or withdraw from the NBA Draft. One scholarship spot will be available if Stevenson keeps his name in.

Here’s who Alabama will have in the fold next season and their remaining eligibility:

Guards

Mark Sears — One year

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. — One year

Houston Mallette — One year

Chris Youngblood — One year

Aden Holloway — Three years

Labaron Philon — Four years

Forwards

Clifford Omoruyi — One year

Grant Nelson — One year

*Jarin Stevenson — Three years

Mouhamed Dioubate — Three years

Derrion Reid — Four years

Aiden Sherrell – Four years

Naas Cunningham — Four years

*waiting on NBA Draft decision