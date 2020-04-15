Forbes saw time in 30 games for the Crimson Tide last season, averaging 10.4 minutes, 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. He was rated as the No. 115 player overall and No. 29 shooting guard in the 2019 class. Forbes is the second Alabama player to enter his name in the transfer portal this offseason as Raymond Hawkins did so last month.

Earlier Wednesday, Alabama signed four members to its 2020 class. The new additions combined with the departures of Forbes and Hawkins would leave the Crimson Tide with 15 scholarship players on its roster.

Last month, Alabama saw Kira Lewis Jr., John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones declare for the NBA draft without agents. If two of those three left along with Forbes and Hawkins, Alabama would be down to the NCAA scholarship limit of 13. The deadline for players to withdraw their names from the draft and return to school is June 15.