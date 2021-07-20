Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford announces his return

Shack is back.

Alabama basketball received some big news Tuesday night as junior guard Jaden Shackelford announced he is returning to the program after entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.

"I’m blessed to have the support system I have to guide me through my every step," Shackelford wrote in a post on Twitter. "Now it's time to finish what we started."

Shackelford played in 31 games, making 19 starts while leading Alabama with 14.0 points per game. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard also averaged 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41 percent from the floor and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Earlier this month, Shackelford informed Stadium that he was considering Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech as possible destinations while also leaving the door open for a possible return to Alabama. After choosing the latter, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard figures to be a key factor on a Tide team that is positioned well to defend both its SEC regular-season and tournament titles from last season.

Shackelford’s decision to return comes after sophomore guard Josh Primo elected to remain in the NBA Draft and pursue a professional career. Shackelford tested the NBA Draft waters this summer without hiring an agent this summer before ultimately deciding to return for his junior year. In addition to Primo, Alabama is also losing three seniors, including SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones, John Petty Jr. and Jordan Bruner.

The Crimson Tide is bringing in three-man recruiting class which includes five-star guard JD Davison as well as four-star center Charles Bediako and four-star forward Jusuan Holt. Alabama also added Texas Tech transfer guard Nimari Burnett and Furman transfer Noah Gurley.

Alabama currently sits right at the NCAA limit of 13 scholarship players for next season.