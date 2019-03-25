TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Monday, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne urged current Alabama basketball players to remain patient throughout the university’s search for a new head coach. It appears redshirt junior guard Dazon Ingram is set to depart from Tuscaloosa regardless who Alabama hires. According to multiple reports, Ingram has entered his name into the NCAA transfer and plans to play elsewhere for his final season of eligibility.

Had you told me that I would have had the opportunity of a lifetime to live out my dreams at one of the greatest schools in the nation, i would’ve laughed at you... but it’s been a hell of… https://t.co/xLvrLDGNhu

“I have learned a lot and met great people that has (sic) helped shape me into the person I am today With that said my journey at Alabama has come to an end,” Ingram wrote in a post. “I want to thank everyone for the love that they have showed (sic) from day one. It has been Great! Thanks to my teammates, there’s no word to express what my boys mean and what they represent in my life and heart forever. Our bond and friendship goes far beyond the game. I truly love you guys. My family, thank you unremitting support and sacrifices in helping me attain my dream… it truly does take a village. Most of all thank God for the ability and talent. To God be the Golry. #12Savage.”

Last season, Ingram averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor. His best game came against Georgia State where he scored 17 points while pulling in eight rebounds. The Theodore, Ala., native played in 107 career games and made 93 starts at Alabama. As a graduate transfer, Ingram would be eligible to play immediately at whichever school he chooses.