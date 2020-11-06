After announcing its non-conference schedule on Wednesday, Alabama basketball now knows its full slate of games for the 2020-21 season as the SEC released its 18-game conference schedule Friday. In total, Alabama basketball will play 27 games, not including the SEC Basketball Tournament, which will be held March 10-14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Alabama begins its conference schedule on Dec. 29 when its hosts Ole Miss.

The Tide' home-and-home opponents for the upcoming season include: Auburn (Jan. 9 in Auburn, Ala. and March 2 in Tuscaloosa); Kentucky (Jan. 12 in Lexington, Ky. and Jan. 26 in Tuscaloosa), Arkansas (Jan. 16 in Tuscaloosa and Feb. 24 in Fayetteville, Ark.), LSU (Jan. 19 in Baton Rouge, La., and Feb. 3 in Tuscaloosa) and Mississippi State (Jan. 23 in Tuscaloosa and Feb. 27 in Starkville, Miss.).

In addition to the game against Ole Miss, Alabama will also host Florida (Jan. 5), Georgia (Feb. 13) and Vanderbilt (Feb. 20). The Tide will be on the road against Tennessee (Jan. 2), Missouri (Feb. 6), South Carolina (Feb. 9) and Texas A&M (Feb. 17).

Tip times and television designations will be announced at a later time.