Alabama basketball's full schedule announced for 2021-22 season
A week after announcing its non-conference slate, Alabama basketball now knows its full schedule as the SEC released its conference schedule on Thursday.
The Crimson Tide will open up conference play at home against Tennessee on Dec. 29 while its first SEC road trip will be a Jan. 5 trip to Florida. The Alabama-Auburn rivalry will begin in Tuscaloosa as the Tide hosts the Tigers on Jan. 11. Alabama will travel to Auburn on February 1.
Alabama’s home conference games include Tennesse (Dec. 29), Auburn (Jan. 11), LSU (Jan. 19), Missouri (Jan. 22), Kentucky (Feb. 5), Arkansas (Feb. 12), Mississippi State (Feb. 16), South Carolina (Feb. 26) and Texas A&M (March 2).
The Tide’s SEC road games consist of Florida (Jan. 5), Missouri (Jan. 8), Mississippi State (Jan. 15), Georgia (Jan. 25), Auburn (Feb. 1), Ole Miss (Feb. 9), Kentucky (Feb. 19), Vanderbilt (Feb. 22) and LSU (March 5).
The SEC Tournament will return Tampa, Fla., when Amalie Arena hosts the event from March 9-13, 2022.
Last week, Alabama announced a non-conference schedule that includes three Final Four teams from last year in Baylor, Houston and Gonzaga. The Tide will open its season at home against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 9.
This story will be updated.
Alabama basketball 2021-22 schedule
Nov. 9 — vs. Louisiana Tech
Nov. 12 — vs. South Dakota State
Nov. 16 — vs. South Alabama
Nov. 19 — vs. Oakland
Nov. 25 — Iona#
Nov. 26 — Belmont/Drake#
Nov. 28 — TBA#
Dec. 4 — Gonzaga (game played in Seattle)
Dec. 11 — vs. Houston
Dec. 14 — at Memphis
Dec. 18 — vs. Jacksonville State
Dec 21 — Colorado State (game played in Birmingham)
Dec 29 — vs Tennessee
Jan. 5 — at Florida
Jan. 8 — at Missouri
Jan. 11 — vs Auburn
Jan. 15 — at Mississippi State
Jan. 19 — vs. LSU
Jan. 22 — vs. Missouri
Jan. 25 — at Georgia
Jan. 29 — vs. Baylor (Big 12/SEC Challenge)
Feb. 1 — at Auburn
Feb. 5 — vs. Kentucky
Feb. 9 — at Ole Miss
Feb. 12 — vs. Arkansas
Feb. 16 — vs. Mississippi State
Feb. 19 — at Kentucky
Feb. 22 — at Vanderbilt
Feb. 26 — vs. South Carolina
March 2 — vs. Texas A&M
March 5 — at LSU
# ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla.