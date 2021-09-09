Alabama basketball's full schedule announced for 2021-22 season

A week after announcing its non-conference slate, Alabama basketball now knows its full schedule as the SEC released its conference schedule on Thursday.

The Crimson Tide will open up conference play at home against Tennessee on Dec. 29 while its first SEC road trip will be a Jan. 5 trip to Florida. The Alabama-Auburn rivalry will begin in Tuscaloosa as the Tide hosts the Tigers on Jan. 11. Alabama will travel to Auburn on February 1.

Alabama’s home conference games include Tennesse (Dec. 29), Auburn (Jan. 11), LSU (Jan. 19), Missouri (Jan. 22), Kentucky (Feb. 5), Arkansas (Feb. 12), Mississippi State (Feb. 16), South Carolina (Feb. 26) and Texas A&M (March 2).

The Tide’s SEC road games consist of Florida (Jan. 5), Missouri (Jan. 8), Mississippi State (Jan. 15), Georgia (Jan. 25), Auburn (Feb. 1), Ole Miss (Feb. 9), Kentucky (Feb. 19), Vanderbilt (Feb. 22) and LSU (March 5).

The SEC Tournament will return Tampa, Fla., when Amalie Arena hosts the event from March 9-13, 2022.

Last week, Alabama announced a non-conference schedule that includes three Final Four teams from last year in Baylor, Houston and Gonzaga. The Tide will open its season at home against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 9.

This story will be updated.