Alabama basketball fouls its way to frustrating home loss against Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An already-abbreviated Alabama basketball lineup was stripped to its bare bones Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide entered a must-win matchup against a Tennessee team with just three regulars over the size of 6-foot-5. By the final whistle, all three were relegated to the bench.
Playing without 6-foot-7 forward Herbert Jones, who suffered a fractured wrist against LSU last week, Alabama was forced to give extended minutes to its other three bigs — Alex Reese, Javian Davis and Galin Smith. At least that was the plan.
After hacking their way into early foul trouble, the trio bowed out individually within a three-minute span late in the second half. Davis was the first to leave, picking up his fifth foul with 4:31 to play. Seconds later, Reese was whistled for the fifth time with 4:06 remaining. Smith was the last to exit the game, picking up his fifth foul with 1:57 left.
That left little hope for a short-handed Crimson Tide to pull out a much-needed victory as it suffered a 69-68 home loss to Tennessee. Alabama (12-10, 4-5 in the SEC) extended its losing streak to three games while blowing a 15-point lead to a beatable Tennessee (13-9, 5-4).
Driving to the lane down 67-65 with less than 10 seconds remaining, Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. dished the ball to Jalen Forbes in the paint. The 6-foot-4 guard was quickly swallowed up by 6-foot-6 Tennessee player Yves Pons, who blocked the game-tying attempt before sinking two free throws to ice the game for the Volunteers.
A towering Volunteers team that featured nine players over 6-foot-5 took advantage of the Crimson Tide’s depleting roster, outrebounding Alabama 24-14 in the second half. That combined with 20 Alabama turnovers which led to 21 Tennessee points could now serve as the finishing blows to the Crimson Tide’s tournament hopes.
Lewis led the Crimson Tide with 19 points on 8 of 15 shooting but turned the ball over five times. The point guard was joined by Jaden Shackelford, who scored 12 points on 4 of 8 shooting.
Pons dominated the boards for Tennessee, recording a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. John Fulkerson led the Volunteers with 22 points and was joined in double figures by Jordan Bowden with 20.
Next up
Alabama hits the road as it travels to take on Georgia (12-9, 2-6) on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs, 89-74, in Tuscaloosa in the lone meeting between the two teams last season. Georgia entered the week losers of four of its last five games.
The Bulldogs are led by freshman guard Anthony Edwards, who is projected as a lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound shooting guard leads the team averaging 19.3 points per game, second in the SEC behind Mason Jones who dropped 30 points on Alabama over the weekend.
