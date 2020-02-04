TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An already-abbreviated Alabama basketball lineup was stripped to its bare bones Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide entered a must-win matchup against a Tennessee team with just three regulars over the size of 6-foot-5. By the final whistle, all three were relegated to the bench.

Playing without 6-foot-7 forward Herbert Jones, who suffered a fractured wrist against LSU last week, Alabama was forced to give extended minutes to its other three bigs — Alex Reese, Javian Davis and Galin Smith. At least that was the plan.

After hacking their way into early foul trouble, the trio bowed out individually within a three-minute span late in the second half. Davis was the first to leave, picking up his fifth foul with 4:31 to play. Seconds later, Reese was whistled for the fifth time with 4:06 remaining. Smith was the last to exit the game, picking up his fifth foul with 1:57 left.

That left little hope for a short-handed Crimson Tide to pull out a much-needed victory as it suffered a 69-68 home loss to Tennessee. Alabama (12-10, 4-5 in the SEC) extended its losing streak to three games while blowing a 15-point lead to a beatable Tennessee (13-9, 5-4).