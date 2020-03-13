Raymond Hawkins appears set to leave Alabama basketball just one year after joining the program as the freshman forward entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, BamaInsider has confirmed.

Hawkins, a former three-star recruit, played in just six games this season without recording any stats. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound big man was rated as the No. 39 center in last year’s class. He was the first recruit brought in by head coach Nate Oats, committing to the Crimson Tide days after Oats’ hiring.

Alabama saw its season ended early as both the SEC and NCAA canceled their postseason tournaments. The Crimson Tide will lose just one senior in graduate transfer James “Beetle” Bolden and currently has two open scholarship spots for the coming recruiting class.