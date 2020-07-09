Davis appeared in all 31 games last season, making 13 starts. The 6-foot-9, 242-pound post player averaged 6.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor. Davis, a Canton, Miss. native, is a former three-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 18 center in the 2018.

Alabama basketball’s roster shakeup doesn’t appear to be done just yet. Redshirt sophomore forward Javian Davis placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal Thursday afternoon, BamaInsider has confirmed.

If Davis does indeed transfer he will be the fourth Alabama player to do so this offseason, joining Raymond Hawkins (Long Beach State), Jaylen Forbes (Tulane) and Galin Smith (Maryland). The Crimson Tide also lost starting point guard Kira Lewis Jr. to the NBA draft and is waiting to hear back from starting guard John Petty Jr., who is exploring the draft waters without an agent.

Alabama also added six players this offseason, including incoming freshmen Josh Primo, Alex Tchikou, Keon Ambrose-Hylton, and Darius Miles as well as JUCO transfer Keon Ellis and Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner.

Without Davis, Alabama is currently one player below the NCAA roster limit of 13 and would have room for Petty if he opts to return for his senior season. Petty has until Aug. 17 to withdraw from the postponed NBA draft and retain his eligibility.