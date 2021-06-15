Alabama basketball forward James Rojas suffers torn ACL

Alabama men's basketball player James Rojas suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, head coach Nate Oats has confirmed. The 6-8, 220-pound senior forward underwent successful surgery on his left knee Tuesday morning and is expected to make a full recovery with the anticipation of playing in the 2021-22 Southeastern Conference season.

Surgery was performed by Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine at St. Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham, Ala. Dr. Cain also performed an ACL on Rojas' right knee in 2019 in which the Jamestown, N.Y., native responded well to an aggressive treatment and made full recovery.

"We are disappointed to lose Rojas, but he is as tough as they come," Oats said in a release from the university. "He had a similar injury two years ago on his right knee and responded well to the rehab process. I am confident that he will attack this rehab in an aggressive, similar fashion and will be surrounded by the best doctors, athletic trainers and sports medicine professionals to help him throughout the entire process. We are confident he will be available for us during the SEC season."

This report was obtained from a recent Alabama Athletics release.