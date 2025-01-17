Alabama basketball forward Derrion Reid questionable for trip to Kentucky

No. 4 Alabama basketball could once again be without forward Derrion Reid for its trip to No. 8 Kentucky. During his Friday press conference Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats listed Reid as questionable, stating that the five-star freshman has been limited in practices this week.

“He’s still recovering,” Oats said. “He didn’t go full 5-on-5 today. So he’s questionable for tomorrow. We’ll see. If he’s not able to go tomorrow, hopefully next week. I think from everything Clarke’s telling me, he’s coming along. I just don’t know how quickly, if it’ll be tomorrow yet or not.”

Reid sat out Alabama’s loss to No. 21 Ole Miss on Tuesday. While his injury is undisclosed, he also missed the Tide’s final non-conference matchup against South Dakota State last month due to an ankle injury

Reid has started three games over 15 appearances this season. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds over 17.6 minutes per game. He is shooting 45.7% from the floor and 28.1% from 3.

Alabama (14-3, 3-1) and Kentucky (14-3, 3-1) are set to tipoff at 11 a.m. CT inside Rupp Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN.