Alabama basketball forward Alex Reese was arrested early Friday morning in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on a charge of public intoxication, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest database. He was being held on a $300 bond.

Reese, a junior, was a started 25 of Alabama 31 games last seas, averaging 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward 39.1 percent from the floor and 29.8 percent from beyond the arc.



Alabama was scheduled to play Tennessee on Thursday in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. However, the tournament was canceled due to concerns regarding the coronavirus. The NCAA also canceled all of its postseason championships for winter and spring sports this season.