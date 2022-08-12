Alabama basketball finishes off perfect foreign tour by beating China

Alabama polished off a perfect foreign tour Friday with an 89-77 victory over the Chinese National team in Paris. The victory wraps up the Crimson Tide's three-game slate in Europe as it began its tour with a 108-64 victory over the Spain Select Team on Monday before taking down Lithuania B National Team 120-61 on Wednesday.

"I want us to be the hardest-playing team on the floor every night out there," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during a post-game interview. "Then I want us to be getting better every game. I thought we got better every game on this trip. So let's get better every day in practice, every game."

Freshman forward Brandon Miller led Alabama with 21 points, including 16 in the second half. The five-star prospect averaged 22.0 points over the Crimson Tide's three games this week.

Miller was one of five Alabama players in double figures. Sophomore guard Nimari Burnett won the Hard Hat Award, recording 13 points and four rebounds. Meanwhile, freshman forward Noah Clowney had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds while juniors Darius Miles (11 points) and Mark Sears (10 points) also reached double-digit scoring.

Alabama shot 36.8% (28 of 76) from the field and just 18.6% (6 of 32) from beyond the arc but was able to overpower the Chinese by taking advantage of a 47-36 advantage on the boards, including a big 23-10 edge on rebounds. Alabama also forced China to 21 turnovers while only losing the ball 11 times.