Alabama basketball is adding another top opponent to its schedule next season. According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the Crimson Tide is finalizing a deal to face Illinois in 2024.

According to the report the Crimson Tide and Fighting Illini are working on an agreement to play the game in Birmingham in December with a return fixture in Chicago in 2025. Alabama is also currently slated to face Arizona in Birmingham next season after playing the Wildcats in Phoenix in 2023.

Illinois finished 29-9 (14-6 Big Ten) and was a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season. The Illini lost to UConn in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies eliminated the Crimson Tide one round later in the Final Four.

Alabama has faced Illinois four times, with the Tide holding a 3-1 advantage. They most recently faced off in the 2015 NIT which Alabama won 79-58. The teams also squared off in the 1996 NIT, the 1986 NCAA tournament and a regular season clash in December 1953.

Should the matchup be finalized Alabama will have nonconference games against Illinois, Arizona and Creighton (Dec. 14 in Tuscaloosa). The Crimson Tide is also set to play in the Players Era Festival tournament, where it could face a few top-tier teams from a list that includes Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Rutgers, San Diego State and Texas A&M. The Tide will also play in the SEC/ACC challenge.

The high-profile matchups align with Alabama coach Nate Oats' usual trend of giving Alabama a tough nonconference schedule. Last season the Crimson Tide faced a juggernaut run during its nonconference slate with three top 10 matchups against Purdue, Creighton and Arizona.