Junior guard John Petty Jr. went off for career-highs of 34 points and 12 rebounds – his first career double-double – but it was not enough as Alabama basketball fell to the Iowa State Cyclones, 104-89, Thursday night in the second round of the consolation bracket at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

“We talked about getting our rebounding back on track after our debacle against North Carolina and I thoug ht we did a good job of that," Alabam head coach Nate Oats said. "I thought we came out with energy. We got up 14-4 and they had to call a timeout early. We didn’t get a sustained effort on defense for 40 minutes. We just didn’t have it. We were able to get back in the game in the second half and cut it to six, but they immediately blew it back open with a 14-2 run in about two and a half minutes. We didn’t do a good job guarding the three-point line. They entered the game ranked about 317th I believe from three-point percentage in the country and went 15-of-29. We couldn’t finish from two – I think we hit about 39 percent of our two-point attempts and they hit over 50 percent from three. It’s hard to win games when you’re missing layups and their making threes on the other end.”

The Crimson Tide will face the loser between Seton Hall and Southern Miss on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. CT to conclude the three-day tournament. The television designation will be announced at a later time.

After jumping out to a 10-point lead early in the first half, Alabama found themselves down by a 15-point deficit at halftime, 51-36, thanks to a 20-4 run by the Cyclones (4-2) to end the opening stanza.

Alabama (2-4) rallied to cut the lead to only six points, 61-55, but another run by the Cyclones ended any chance of a Crimson Tide comeback.

Petty finished the night connecting on 6-of-9 from deep and 11-from-22 from the field. The junior also earned his the first double-double for the Crimson Tide this season.

The report was obtained from a recent Alabama Athletics release.