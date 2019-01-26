Alabama basketball’s notable size advantage was not enough to overpower a pesky Baylor team Saturday as the Crimson Tide fell, 73-68, inside the Ferrell Center.

Tied at 61 with 3:34 remaining, Alabama allowed Baylor to pull ahead with a 6-0 run. Crimson Tide forward Riley Norris hit a 3 with 31.5 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 69-66. However, Baylor’s Makai Mason made both his free throws on the other end and Kira Lewis followed up with a missed layup with 14 seconds remaining to seal Alabama’s fate.

The game was part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and marked Alabama’s final non-conference contest of the regular season. The Crimson Tide is now 2-1 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Early on it appeared Alabama would be able to outmuscle a smaller Baylor team. Facing a Bears starting lineup that featured just one player listed at 6-foot-7 or taller, the Crimson Tide scored its first 26 points inside the paint. Alabama (12-7) finished with 48-38 advantage in the paint but lost the rebounding battle 35-31. Baylor (13-6) recorded 16 offensive rebounds which it turned into 18 second-chance points.

Alabama lost despite shooting 51 percent on the afternoon. Norris led the Crimson Tide with a season-high 16 points, including a 4-for-4 performance from beyond the arc. Unfortunately for Alabama, the redshirt senior was its only player who had any success from 3-point range as the Crimson Tide shot just 5 of 17 from deep.

Lewis and Tevin Mack had 15 points apiece for Alabama. Donta Hall broke a string of four-straight double-doubles, recording 11 points and seven rebounds. John Petty Jr., who came into the game averaging 18 points while shooting 57.8 percent from the floor over the past four games, tallied just 2 points on 1 of 7 shooting against Baylor. The sharpshooting guard was averaging 53.3 percent from beyond the arc during his four-game hot streak but missed all five of his 3-point attempts against the Bears.

Mario Kegler led Baylor with 17 points, while Mason chipped in 13. Alabama was burned early by a familiar face as Baylor freshman Jared Butler two 3s to begin the game. Butler signed with Alabama and even enrolled into school over the summer before he was allowed to transfer to Baylor. He finished with 9 points on 3 of 8 shooting.

Alabama was able to limit Baylor from 3, holding the Bears to 6 of 22 from beyond the arc. However, the Crimson Tide was plagued by 13 turnovers which Baylor converted into 24 points.