Alabama basketball falls out of the top 10 in both national polls
Alabama basketball’s stay in the top 10 was short-lived. After getting upset by Iona during last week’s ESPN Events Invitational, the Crimson Tide moved down in both national polls released Monday. Alabama (6-1) now sits at No. 16 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.
Duke moved up to No. 1 in both polls, earning 51 of 61 first-place votes in the AP top 25 as well as 19 of 31 first-place votes in the coaches poll. Alabama’s next opponent, Gonzaga, fell two spots to No. 3 in both polls. The Tide will travel to Seattle to take on the Bulldogs on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
The matchup against Gonzaga begins a grueling three-game stretch for Alabama as it is set to host No. 15/14 Houston on Dec. 11 before traveling to No. 18/19 Memphis on Dec. 14.
Other currently ranked teams on Alabama’s schedule include No. 4 Baylor (Jan. 29), No. 9/10 Kentucky (Feb. 5, Feb. 19), No. 10/9 Arkansas (Feb. 12), No. 13/15 Tennessee (Dec. 29), No. 14/12 Florida (Jan. 5) and No. 21/20 Auburn (Jan. 11, Feb. 1).
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Duke, 7-0 (51)
|
Duke, 7-0 (51)
|
2
|
Purdue, 6-0 (9)
|
Purdue, 6-0 (9)
|
3
|
Gonzaga, 6-1 (1)
|
Gonzaga, 6-1 (1)
|
4
|
Baylor, 7-0
|
Baylor, 7-0
|
5
|
UCLA, 6-1
|
UCLA, 6-1
|
6
|
Villanova, 4-2
|
Villanova, 4-2
|
7
|
Kansas, 5-1
|
Texas, 4-1
|
8
|
Texas, 4-1
|
Kansas, 5-1
|
9
|
Arkansas, 6-0
|
Kentucky, 5-1
|
10
|
Kentucky, 5-1
|
Arkansas, 6-0
|
11
|
Arizona, 6-0
|
Arizona, 6-0
|
12
|
Florida, 6-0
|
BYU, 6-0
|
13
|
BYU, 6-0
|
Tennessee, 4-1
|
14
|
Houston, 5-1
|
Florida, 6-0
|
15
|
Tennessee, 4-1
|
Houston, 5-1
|
16
|
Alabama, 6-1
|
Alabama, 6-1
|
17
|
UConn, 6-1
|
UConn, 6-1
|
18
|
Southern California, 6-0
|
Memphis, 5-1
|
19
|
Memphis, 5-1
|
Iowa State, 6-0
|
20
|
Auburn, 5-1
|
Southern California, 6-0
|
21
|
Wisconsin, 5-1
|
Auburn, 5-1
|
22
|
Michigan State, 5-2
|
Michigan State, 5-2
|
23
|
Iowa State, 6-0
|
Wisconsin, 5-1
|
24
|
Michigan, 4-2
|
Michigan, 4-2
|
25
|
St. Bonaventure, 5-1
|
Seton Hall, 5-1