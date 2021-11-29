 BamaInsider - Alabama basketball falls out of the top 10 in both national polls
Alabama basketball falls out of the top 10 in both national polls

Alabama Crimson Tide basketball coach Nate Oats. Photo | Getty Images
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama basketball’s stay in the top 10 was short-lived. After getting upset by Iona during last week’s ESPN Events Invitational, the Crimson Tide moved down in both national polls released Monday. Alabama (6-1) now sits at No. 16 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Duke moved up to No. 1 in both polls, earning 51 of 61 first-place votes in the AP top 25 as well as 19 of 31 first-place votes in the coaches poll. Alabama’s next opponent, Gonzaga, fell two spots to No. 3 in both polls. The Tide will travel to Seattle to take on the Bulldogs on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The matchup against Gonzaga begins a grueling three-game stretch for Alabama as it is set to host No. 15/14 Houston on Dec. 11 before traveling to No. 18/19 Memphis on Dec. 14.

Other currently ranked teams on Alabama’s schedule include No. 4 Baylor (Jan. 29), No. 9/10 Kentucky (Feb. 5, Feb. 19), No. 10/9 Arkansas (Feb. 12), No. 13/15 Tennessee (Dec. 29), No. 14/12 Florida (Jan. 5) and No. 21/20 Auburn (Jan. 11, Feb. 1).

National basketball polls
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Duke, 7-0 (51)

Duke, 7-0 (51)

2

Purdue, 6-0 (9)

Purdue, 6-0 (9)

3

Gonzaga, 6-1 (1)

Gonzaga, 6-1 (1)

4

Baylor, 7-0

Baylor, 7-0

5

UCLA, 6-1

UCLA, 6-1

6

Villanova, 4-2

Villanova, 4-2

7

Kansas, 5-1

Texas, 4-1

8

Texas, 4-1

Kansas, 5-1

9

Arkansas, 6-0

Kentucky, 5-1

10

Kentucky, 5-1

Arkansas, 6-0

11

Arizona, 6-0

Arizona, 6-0

12

Florida, 6-0

BYU, 6-0

13

BYU, 6-0

Tennessee, 4-1

14

Houston, 5-1

Florida, 6-0

15

Tennessee, 4-1

Houston, 5-1

16

Alabama, 6-1

Alabama, 6-1

17

UConn, 6-1

UConn, 6-1

18

Southern California, 6-0

Memphis, 5-1

19

Memphis, 5-1

Iowa State, 6-0

20

Auburn, 5-1

Southern California, 6-0

21

Wisconsin, 5-1

Auburn, 5-1

22

Michigan State, 5-2

Michigan State, 5-2

23

Iowa State, 6-0

Wisconsin, 5-1

24

Michigan, 4-2

Michigan, 4-2

25

St. Bonaventure, 5-1

Seton Hall, 5-1
