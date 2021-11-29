Alabama basketball falls out of the top 10 in both national polls

Alabama basketball’s stay in the top 10 was short-lived. After getting upset by Iona during last week’s ESPN Events Invitational, the Crimson Tide moved down in both national polls released Monday. Alabama (6-1) now sits at No. 16 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Duke moved up to No. 1 in both polls, earning 51 of 61 first-place votes in the AP top 25 as well as 19 of 31 first-place votes in the coaches poll. Alabama’s next opponent, Gonzaga, fell two spots to No. 3 in both polls. The Tide will travel to Seattle to take on the Bulldogs on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The matchup against Gonzaga begins a grueling three-game stretch for Alabama as it is set to host No. 15/14 Houston on Dec. 11 before traveling to No. 18/19 Memphis on Dec. 14.

Other currently ranked teams on Alabama’s schedule include No. 4 Baylor (Jan. 29), No. 9/10 Kentucky (Feb. 5, Feb. 19), No. 10/9 Arkansas (Feb. 12), No. 13/15 Tennessee (Dec. 29), No. 14/12 Florida (Jan. 5) and No. 21/20 Auburn (Jan. 11, Feb. 1).