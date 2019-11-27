The Crimson Tide did its best to stay close with No. 6 North Carolina for a half on Wednesday. However, an early surge after the break helped the Tar Heels bury Alabama as the Crimson Tide suffered a 76-67 defeat in its first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

Nate Oats made a name for himself knocking off college basketball blue bloods during his time at Buffalo. The first-year head coach will have to wait a little longer to net his first signature win with Alabama.

John Petty hit seven 3s, including five in the first half, and finished with a season-high 23 points. However, the junior was nowhere to be found early in the second half as Alabama shot 3 of 12 out of the break while allowing North Carolina to put the game away with a 14-2 run.

The backbreaking run occurred after Alabama forward Javian Davis hit a jumper to cut the Crimson Tide’s deficit to 37-34 with 19:00 to play. From there, Alabama made just one of its next eight shots while letting North Carolina steadily put its lead out of reach.

The Tar Heels man-handled an undersized Crimson Tide team, outscoring Alabama 40-28 in the paint while winning the rebounding battle 60-31.

After committing 22 turnovers in each of its last two games, Alabama gave up the ball just 14 times against North Carolina. In fact, the Crimson Tide won the turnover battle for the first time this season as the Tar Heels handed the ball over 20 times. However, a lackluster shooting performance made it hard for Alabama to capitalize.

The Crimson Tide shot 38 percent, including 35 percent (11 of 31) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, North Carolina shook off a slow start to finished the game 41 percent from the floor.

Wednesday matchup was billed as a battle between two talented point guards as Alabama’s Kira Lewis went up against North Carolina’s Cole Anthony. Lewis currently projects as a possible fringe first-round pick in next year’s NBA Draft, while Anthony is thought to be a lottery pick.

Lewis finished with 20 points on 9 of 23 shooting. Anthony had 13 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor.

Garrison Brooks led North Carolina on the afternoon. The Lafayette, Ala. native scored 20 points on 7 of 13 shooting and added seven rebounds. Armando Bacot also had a big game down low for the Tar Heels, recording a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.



Alabama (2-3) will move on to play Iowa State (3-2) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CT in the losers bracket. Meanwhile, North Carolina (5-0) will move on to play Michigan (5-0) in the semifinal.