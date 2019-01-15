TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s an uncomfortable position but one that has become familiar to the Alabama basketball team. Crimson Tide players watched over the weekend as the Texas A&M bench spilled out onto the court inside Coleman Coliseum following a game-winning 3-pointer by T.J. Starks at the buzzer. It was the second time in a little over a month that Alabama succumbed to a devastating last-second defeat as the Crimson Tide also fell to Georgia State on a buzzer-beater in December.

Fortunately for Alabama, it has experience bouncing back from heartbreak this season. Following its 83-80 loss to Georgia State — which was ended by a 3 from Malik Benlevi as the final horn sounded — the Crimson Tide ripped off five straight wins, including a 77-75 upset over No. 13 Kentucky.

“I think it’s in the back of our minds,” forward Riley Norris said. “We’ve been through it before, but again, we just can’t dwell on the past. We just got to move forward because we’ve got two tough games starting on Wednesday.”

A similar winning streak would go a long way for Alabama (10-5, 1-2 in the SEC) as it heads into the heart of its conference schedule. The Crimson Tide travels to Missouri (9-5, 0-2) on Wednesday before continuing on the road against No. 3 Tennessee on Jan. 19. From there, Alabama has a home game against No. 18 Ole Miss, a road game against Baylor in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and then another home game against No. 24 Mississippi State to close out the month.

As much as Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M might sting, Alabama has no time to lick its wounds.

“The last time we got beat like this we came back to practice, we responded,” head coach Avery Johnson said. “The guys were alert yesterday. We had a pretty energetic practice, so they realize we have a lot of season left. Yes, we got beat on a buzzer-beater. That’s a life lesson. So, things are going to happen in life, some that you can control and some that you cant. How are you going to respond?”

This week, Johnson has taken some extra measures to ensure that his team is ready to bounce back in time for the upcoming crucial stretch of games. After going over several of his team’s failed end-of-game executions, the head coach subjected his players to a few adverse situations during practice to better prepare them for similar situations in the future.

“You try to go in your bag and figure out ways to help your team in special situations,” Johnson said. “We looked at a lot of the situations where we were unsuccessful and put them on the floor.

“It may be a situation where it’s a side-out-of-bounds deal, and we have seven defenders, and you’ve got to get the ball in. Everybody’s got to be a threat. Come to the ball, show both your hands like you really want the ball. You’ve got to be relentless and passionate about wanting the basketball… We had drills like that where we put a lot of pressure on the offense to execute. It wasn’t a five-on-five deal. It was more of a failure-type drill to see if they could overcome adversity.”

The drill Johnson described was especially fitting since Alabama was whistled for a crucial five-second violation against Texas A&M. Leading 77-76 with 31.5 seconds remaining, Dazon Ingram failed to find a teammate on an inbound, giving the ball back to the Aggies. While Texas A&M wasn’t able to immediately capitalize on the mistake, the miscue cost the Crimson Tide a chance to expand on its lead.

Johnson pointed out that in an ideal situation, Ingram would not have been the one inbounding the ball. However, he was forced to as both of the Crimson Tide’s preferred options were fouled out of the game.

“We’ve identified guys that we call quarterbacks,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately for us, two of our quarterbacks that we like inbounding the ball were unfortunately fouled out, and that’s Riley Norris and Herbert Jones. I would say the third and fourth guys would be Alex Reese and Dazon (Ingram).”

Another problem Johnson alluded to was Alabama’s over-reliance on 17-year-old freshman Kira Lewis, who was closely guarded on the play. Lewis was an easy scapegoat after the loss as he missed a free throw with 3.4 seconds remaining that would have extended Alabama’s lead to three points. However, Johnson said the team “can’t just depend on a 17-year-old kid to bail us out all the time” and challenged some of the Crimson Tide’s older players to step up.

That’s a duty Norris, a fifth-year senior, has taken to heart recently.

“More than ever,” Norris said when asked about stepping up as a team leader. “Having sat out last year, watching last year, it kind of opened my eyes to stuff you don’t see when you’re in the flow of the game. Having said that, I try to be that guy for people like Kira. We’re still young. We’ve got some sophomores like Herb and JP (John Petty Jr.). Just trying to help people out, like Galin (Smith). Anything to help them out.”

Alabama and Missouri are set to tipoff at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday inside of Mizzou Arena. The game will be televised on SEC Network.