Alabama (11-7, 4-2 in the SEC) extended its winning streak to three games, all of which have been decided by 14 points or more. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt (8-10, 0-5) suffered its sixth straight defeat while continuing to struggle without the SEC’s leading scorer, Aaron Nesmith, who sustained a season-ending injury earlier this month.

John Petty Jr. joined the 1,000-point club as Alabama notched its first SEC road win of the season Wednesday night. The Crimson Tide didn’t play its sharpest brand of basketball, but it didn’t need to down a reeling Vanderbilt team, 77-62, inside of Memorial Gymnasium.

Alabama turned over the ball 25 times but tallied a season-high 51 rebounds on the night. That was more than enough to down Vanderbilt, which shot a woeful 31 percent from the floor while hitting just 5 of 26 (19 percent) of its shots from beyond the arc.

Petty led the Crimson Tide with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, recording his fourth double-double of the season. The junior passed the 1,000 point mark on his career, becoming the 51st Crimson Tide player to accomplish the feat. Petty was joined in double figures by Kira Lewis Jr. (16 points), Jaden Shackelford (15 points) and Herbert Jones (10 points). After reaching double digits in just one of his first nine games, Jones has now scored 10 or more points in six of his last seven outings.

Vanderbilt was led by Dylan Disu, who scored 21 points and pulled in six rebounds. Saban Lee scored 19 points despite making just 4 of 17 shots, capitalizing on an 11 of 12 night from the line.

Alabama forward Javian Davis had to be helped off the floor with roughly five minutes to play. The redshirt freshman appeared to land awkwardly twice during an Alabama possession before getting up and running the length of the court. He then pulled up in pain and was clutching the inside of his right knee before being helped to the sideline. Davis is set to have an MRI on Thursday.

Alabama will return home Saturday as hosts Kansas State at 5 p.m. CT as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Wildcats will be without forwards Antonio Gordon and James Love III who were suspended for their involvement in a brawl against Kansas earlier this week. Gordon was is averaging 5.0 points and 3.9 rebounds, while Love is averaging 0.0 points and 1.0 rebound per game.